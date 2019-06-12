GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Burton Elementary and Middle School students are going be a lot warmer this winter thanks to a local church.

Mars Hill Bible Church handed out more than 600 coats, hats, mittens and scarves after a three-week-long drive during November.

They worked with Affinity Mentoring to buy the items. Church members also donated new and like-new coats. They were then donated to every single child at the school.

Organizers set up a boutique at the school, and students were able to go through and pick the things they wanted.

Mars Hill Bible Church has been keeping Burton Elementary and Middle School students warm like this for the last nine years.

We're going to hear a lot about clothing donations during the winter. I would recognize every one of them if I could. For now - Mars Hill Bible Church gets today's One Good Thing.

