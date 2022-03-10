Oceana County children designed playground in memory of their classmate

Bella Rae Durga was 5 years old when she passed away unexpectedly in February of 2022. Bella's Place was recently dedicated in her memory.

NEW ERA, Mich. — The crisp, autumn wind carries the sounds of children laughing blocks away from New Era Christian School. It's a sound that would make you smile, even on the worst of days. And the children have good reason to smile, because they finally have the playground that one of their favorite classmates always wanted.

Bella Durga was just five years old when she passed away in her sleep in February of 2022. Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) is a rare phenomenon that turned her family's life upside down.

"Up until that point, she was super rambunctious, happy, loud, always wanting to have fun. And she was just really a light in our life, in our world, and the community, and just a super special girl," said Bella's father, Jordan.

The people of New Era, a small community of just 446 residents, were quick to wrap their arms around the Durga family.

"To have support like that, from so many people, it was almost like we were embraced with a warm hug," said Bella's mother, Sara.

"People kept asking us, 'how are you doing this? How are you going forward?' And the only thing I can explain is because of the love and support and prayers we were getting from our community."

Bella's classmates at New Era Christian wanted to help too.

"They said we've got to do something. And we've been talking about having vision and mission, and that God speaks to you. And I said, 'Well, what would Bella do? What would Bella want?'" said teacher Paula DeRoos.

"What they said is she'd want her parents to smile again. And I said, 'Well, how would you get them to smile again?' And they said, 'well you know, it was so cute that Bella would complain about not having anything to play with on a playground.'"

That's how the idea for Bella's Place was born. DeRoos pulled out a piece of paper and started drawing a playground based on the children's suggestions for what they thought Bella might want.

Before it was over the drawing included a sandbox, a fairy garden, a mud kitchen, and inflatable animals the children could bounce on. The pièce de résistance was a playhouse that eventually became a play barn - the centerpiece for Bella's Place.

"And then Jordan came within two weeks to our school. And he had a number of families that had donated a large sum of money. And he said, I want to give. I don't know where to give. And I brought the drawing, and I slid it across the table. The tears started falling for all of us," DeRoos said.

What ensued was a labor of love that lasted for weeks.

"Nobody has worked harder on this project than Jordan," Sara said.

"The children handed him an idea, and he ran with it. So to see his love come through this for Bella and for the students was good."

Bella's Place was dedicated in mid-September and has since become a place of joy for New Era Christian School.

A virtual tour of Bella's Place at New Era Christian School 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

"It's just been a real blessing. The kids love it, and they know it's called Bella's Place," said teacher Jeannie Skoglund.

"They really understand the true meaning behind it too, because we discussed that. As little as they are, three and four years old, they get it."

The Durgas believe the playground is a beautiful way for the community to remember Bella.

"She just enjoyed life and I think that's what the students here get to do every day," Sara said.

The Durgas also want to raise awareness about SUDC and to let families also affected by the phenomenon to know they're not alone. And ultimately, they want the community to "live like Bella," which they say is to be happy, loving, and giving.

"Take advantage of what you have. Things change fast, so don't let the business of life get in the way," Jordan said.

Have some positive news you want to share? Email us your story ideas at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.