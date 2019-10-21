GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sometimes, it's not the job you do but how you choose to do it that really makes an impact on people.

A few weeks back, Stephanie Syrek shared a photo on Facebook of her son, Jackson and a gentleman from Henchmen House Barbershop cutting Jackson's hair. This haircut, however, wasn't done in the shop.

Jackson had an extended stay in the hospital, and when Stephanie was having them cut her other children's hair she mentioned Jackson. She asked if they'd be willing to go to the hospital to cut his hair and make him feel a little more like himself. Without hesitation, they said yes, which led to this photo.

Stephanie says—because of their generosity—they made their family lifelong customers. The guys at Henchmen House Barbershop in Grand Rapids get today's One Good Thing.

