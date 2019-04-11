HASTINGS, Michigan — A program dedicated to helping nonprofits and schools recently celebrated a milestone with a surprise donation.

Spartan Nash made a $2,500 donation Southeastern Elementary School in Hastings as part of its 'Direct Your Dollars' program. Collect enough receipts from participating stores—or direct them when you're checking out—and they make a $1,000 donation, which Southeastern had already received. This extra gift was to recognize the program hitting the $1 million mark in gifts.

The students, themselves, helped. They placed envelopes outside of each classroom where anyone could drop off Family Fare receipts.

That money is used to buy classroom supplies, pay for field trips and a lot more.

$1 million is a lot of money. It's doing and will continue to do a lot of good. Spartan Nash's "Direct Your Dollars" program gets today's One Good Thing.

