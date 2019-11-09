HOLLAND, Mich. — A local veteran and their family now has a more reliable home thanks to a number of people and businesses.

Homecor teamed with Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and Herman Miller to do a variety of repairs. It started with Homecor, but they realized they needed more bodies. That's when they approached Habitat, who says they are a "Veterans Build" affiliate, and always looking to take part in these kinds of projects.

Herman Miller has a Veterans Inclusiveness Resource Team and they allow each employee 16 hours a year for volunteer opportunities.

A spokesperson for Herman Miller adds, "A special thank you to Habitat for organizing and all those who stepped up in a short time frame to accomplish this for this Veteran and their family." Sounds like a One Good Thing to me, too.

