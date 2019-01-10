MUSKEGON, Mich. — A group of girls who've done a benefit garage sale for the past four years, were at it again this summer.

They were at the corner of Coolidge and Drexel in Muskegon. Eight now-current freshmen at Mona Shores High School spent the day selling their own items and collecting donations. In the past, they've raised money for Make-A-Wish, Devos Children's Hospital, the Sunshine Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House. This year, all proceeds — $2,500 — went to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Especially poignant, as one of the girls is a Type 1 Diabetic.

There's not enough you can say about these girls and their willingness to not only give, but to do the work and then give what they bring in. They get today's One Good Thing.

