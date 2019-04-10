LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Girl Scout Troop 4632 from Lake Odessa has done something pretty cool. They just earned their Bronze Award. It's the highest award a Girl Scout Junior (grades 4 and 5) can earn. It involves solving a community problem.

The eight girls did it by putting in a collective 250 hours planning, fundraising and proposing their plan at village council meetings.

That plan was an all-inclusive swing at the town park. They pulled it off! It was a lot more expensive than they originally thought it would be, too. They assumed $500. No. It was a construction project that cost more than $16,000!

But, they did it. And on Sept. 13 they had a ribbon cutting ceremony. Congrats, girls! And One Good Thing to all of you!

