GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Our last OGT of 2019! And it's a good one. It really exemplifies good sportsmanship.

In the two weeks leading up to the state swim finals, the pool at Grandville High school went down. They needed help. That help came from nearby rivals, Hudsonville, Jenison and East Kentwood High Schools! They offered up lane space during their own practices. The Grandville girls called it the "World Tour of West Michigan Pools."

Coach Matt Witowski wrote to me: "What I love about the West Michigan swim community is that at the end of the day, no matter what team you are on, we all want what's best for the athletes. We are grateful to our neighbors for extending a helping hand when we needed it the most!"

The Grandville medley relay placed top 16 at the state meet, and they got the varsity record. But, it's about more than sports, folks. This story proves it. One Good Thing to all the schools and their swimmers and divers involved in this story.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more OGTs that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.