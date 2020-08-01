ALLENDALE, Mich. — It's tough to be a teacher. It's even tougher to be a new teacher. But, there's some help out there.

Eighteen recent Grand Valley State University graduates got vouchers to buy books and set up a library in their classrooms. The grant is through the the GVSU College of Education Michigan Literacy Project. It targets graduates who've been teaching for three or fewer years in 'K through five' general education classrooms in underserved public school districts and GVSU charter schools throughout the state. The money was actually a $500 voucher. They used that voucher during a buy-one-get-one sale at the Scholastic Warehouse in Caledonia. That's a thousand dollars worth of books!

We hear all too often about teachers spending their own money to get their kids the supplies they need. This is a huge help. The GVSU Michigan Literacy Project gets today's One Good Thing.

