HOLLAND, Michigan — The final OGT of the week may be appreciated a whole lot more by your dog than you. But, I'm pretty sure you'll like it, too.

The City of Holland is raising money for its very first dog park. They need $200,000. If they get there, the park will be at the Van Raalte Historic Farm. It'll be three acres and have two separate areas: one for big dogs, one for the little ones. There will also be an enclosed, heated dog-wash station and year-round restrooms.

If they get the money they need, they want to start building next spring.

If you own a dog, you live a longer, happier life. That's just science. So, the Holland City dog park campaign gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more OGT's that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.