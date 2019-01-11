GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local boy just received the highest honor Congress can bestow on a young person.

Jenison High School senior Tej Kothari receiving the Congressional Bronze Medal from Congressman Bill Huizenga. According to Huizenga's office, in order to be considered, a student needs to meet four areas: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and exploration.

Tej worked with young adults with Down syndrome, autism and other developmental disabilities to play hockey while he volunteered at the West Mcihigan Special Hockey Association. He also worked with the Grand Rapids Sledwings Youth Hockey Program, and collected supplies to support Women at Risk International.

And according to the Jenison principal, Tej is planning on studying neurosurgery at U-of-M next year. Young man, you're doing a of things right for a lot of people. Congrats on the Congressional Broze Medal. Tej Kothari gets today's One Good Thing.

