MUSKEGON, Mich. — A local medical office had a very giving 2019.

This is video of a food donation of more than 1,500 pounds to Kids Food Basket made by the staff at Muskegon Surgical Associates. It's a multi-special surgical practice, and the drive was done by staff. In addition to the food, they decorated more than 500 supper snacks for kids. But, again, this was not their only good deed of the year by far.

Just a couple other things they did: a pet supply drive for Pound Buddies. A supply drive for Holton Public Schools. And a hat and glove drive for another local school district. For their work in 2019 and what they plan to do in 2020, Muskegon Surgical Associates get today's One Good Thing!

