GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first-time ever, a major Korean festival was celebrated in Grand Rapids recently

Chuseok means "autumn eve" in Korean. It's also a three-day long harvest festival that's been celebrated for centuries. Korean Connection brought the event to the Goei Center because of West Michigan's many years of support and participation in the organization's Korean language classes, cooking classes and more.

Officially called, "Chuseok: A Celebration of Korean Thanksgiving" brought in a sold-out crowd of 180 people. Among other things, they recognized Korean War Veterans, the U-S Korean relationship and proceeds went to the Korean Kids Orphanage Outreach Mission—a Michigan charity that assists Korean children.

By every measure, it looks like the night was a huge success. Chuseok: A Celebration of Korean Thanksgiving gets today's One Good Thing.

