MUSKEGON, Michigan — A popular West Michigan event is — again — getting national praise.

The Lakeshore Art Festival is among the nation's best art festivals, according to Sunshine Artist Magazine. The publication ranked Lakeshore 21st out of 100 in the Classic and Contemporary Shows. Primarily, they rank the shows based on the sales performance by the exhibitors who are there.

This summer, the Lakeshore Art Festival provided more than $22,000 to local nonprofits like the Boys and Girls Club, the Muskegon Big Red Football Team, Read Muskegon and more.

Since 2013, the festival has put more than $180,000 dollars back into the community and generated more than $7 million for the local economy.

In addition to all that — it's just a really good time! Congrats to the Lakeshore Art Festival for its national recognition. It gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more O-G-T's that don't make it to air.

Other One Good Thing headlines:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.