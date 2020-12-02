WHITEHALL, Mich. — This is four year old Liam Wilson.

Liam's Head Start class in Whitehall gave him a homework assignment: find some construction site equipment and machines. Perfect, since Liam already loved big trucks!

Liam's mom reached out to a friend who owns Shoreline Restoration in Montague, and works for the Muskegon County Road Commission.

A few days later, their friend Cody showed up with this big truck, a hard hat for Liam and a truck full of items for his scavenger hunt.

Liam's mom writes, "We appreciate the Muskegon County Road Commission going above and beyond for our son. We look forward to paying it forward in our community!"

Everyone who helped Liam with his scavenger hunt gets today's One Good Thing.

