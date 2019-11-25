GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sad reality is that a lot of people are homeless. An encouraging sign is how many continually step up to help.

Mel Trotter Ministries recently saw a 40% spike in women who needed emergency housing. Many were sleeping on a mattress on the floor. So, they asked for more beds. Specifically, they needed 54 custom-made beds. Next Step of West Michigan and Standale Lumber stepped up and built them. Donors picked up the costs - $25,000 - for the beds, mattresses, sheets and pillows. Those completed beds were delivered on Halloween.

One of the biggest struggles I have in life, is knowing we live the most prosperous country in the world, and people still go to bed on a cold floor every night. One Good Thing to Mel Trotter Ministries, Next Step of West Michigan, Standale Lumber and all the donors who made those 54 new beds happen.

