MUSKEGON, Mich. — I got an email telling me about the Noah Project, a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter in Muskegon. The submitter says they are solely donation and grant funded. In addition to adoptions, Noah Project gets the animals ready for their forever homes by getting them back to good health — if needed — and spaying or neutering them.

The writer names Mashele Arndt, who runs the organization. They write, "her passion for animals is unheard of. She goes above and beyond for each and every single pet that comes through the door and ensures personally that it goes to the right, loving home."

I'm a shelter pet owner myself. Mashele Ardnt and the Noah Project get today's One Good Thing.

