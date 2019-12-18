MUSKEGON, Mich. — Pediatric nurses deserve all the praise we can give them. But, today, we're thanking them for something they did off the job.

I got an email telling me about peds nurses from the former Muskegon General Hospital. They had their holiday lunch recently. But, instead of exchanging gifts... they now bring donations for charities. This year, they collected personal care items, toys and clothes for Every Woman's Place. The non-profit provides shelter, crises intervention, and counseling for sexual and domestic assault victims.

The submitter finishes by writing, "We have been co- workers for over 50 years but will be friends forever. What a generous group!" Yes, you are. You all get today's One Good Thing - as does Every Woman's Place.

