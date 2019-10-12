GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just being honest: this isn't the easiest time in history to be a journalist. Which is why this story today is so nice.

This is Nina DeSarro. She's one of our reporters here at 13. Earlier today, she put this out on Twitter.

"I'm in my station car, and I pull up to a Starbucks drive thru. When I got to the window, the barista told me the person in front of me paid for my coffee. Wow. I tend to think many don't care or like news people; today reminds me that isn't always true. #payitforward"

She followed up: "I paid for the person behind me, too. I hope it keeps going!"

On behalf of everyone in this job - thank you. You get today's One Good Thing.

