NEWAYGO, Mich — About 30 Newaygo high school students volunteered at a recent Special Olympics event. I want to spotlight one, in particular.

Wyatt Mortensen - the young man in pink - was refereeing a game when he noticed one of the athletes was having trouble with his shoes. Wyatt challenged the player to score a goal. If he could, Wyatt would go home and get a pair of his own shoes for him to wear. After a lot of encouragement from a lot of people, the athlete scored. Wyatt kept his promise. Ran home. Grabbed a pair of his shoes and gave them to that player. Yes, they wear the same size.

Wyatt Mortensen, One Good Thing to you for your kind gesture and gift... and to all the volunteers and athletes that made that Special Olympics event possible.

