HOLLAND, Michigan — Thanksgiving is the unofficial start to the giving season. But, we all know many get a head start on that.

You are seeing here, just some of the 3,500 Thanksgiving baskets handed out to people in the Holland area. Community Action House works very hard every year to help people have a good meal on the holiday. They estimate 77% of their clients are below the poverty line. Each basket had a turkey, potatoes and all the ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving dinner. They run $28 apiece. The non-profit pays for everything through donations... which are provided by people in the community all year long.

Community Action House has been doing good since 1969. They - and all their volunteers - get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more OGTs that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.