MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Rotary, United Way of the Lakeshore, high school students, Baker College students, members of the community and Congressman Bill Huizenga got their hands dirty helping out Melvin Dunbar. Dunbar's home in Muskegon Heights needed some work. And on the "Day of Caring" last month, they did some cleaning and repairs both in and outside the house.

In a statement, Mr. Dunbar said, "Words can't even explain how grateful I am. I've been here 20 years and I've been trying to get stuff done by myself and it just doesn't work when it's one person, but I see the army came today and we are on the move. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Everyone who helped out Mr. Dunbar gets today's One Good Thing.

