GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's not a One Good Thing today. It's One Good Year.

To celebrate their 100th anniversary, West Michigan Company Andy J Egan donated $100,000—$10,000 a month to a different local non-profit.

Today's final gift was to 'Folds Grand Rapids,' which grants scholarship to family members of fallen and disabled service members. Today's donation is going to go a long way to their $50,000 dollar goal, which would create an endowment fund for local students.

Obviously, One Good Thing goes to Folds Grand Rapids. But, special congrats to Andy J Egan, who spent their anniversary year gifting other people and non-profits to make West Michigan a better place to live and work.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more OGT's that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.