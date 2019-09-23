HOLLAND, Michigan — Next time you're at Holland's Windmill Island, pay attention to the the new additions on which you can sit for a spell.

Multiple new benches are spread throughout the park. They're courtesy of both the Rotary Club of Holland and the City of Holland. The Rotary Club raised more than $40,000 to make it happen helped by more than 30 current and former Rotarians.

Today's submitter says "visitors to the park - old and young - of ALL physical abilities, will be able to enjoy the beautiful renovated area as well as the traditional features of Windmill Island Park. And the new benches, embellished with the Rotary logo, will provide a visible, permanent recognition of the work of Rotary at home in Holland as well as our involvement around the world."

Windmill Island was already a great place to visit and enjoy the scenery. Now, with the new benches, it's even better. One Good Thing goes to the Rotary Club of Holland and the City of Holland for making them happen.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page, where you can see more OGTs that don't make air.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.