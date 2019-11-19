ZEELAND, Mich. — High school football is in the middle of the playoff season. But, one of the biggest wins of the year was a few weeks ago.

Zeeland East hosted its first-ever Purple Out/Tackle Cancer game. They played against Unity Christian. As the name of the event suggests, the Chix wore purple—the official color of cancer awareness. Both teams wore special "Shields of Hope" socks. That's who they were raising money for. The non-profit is made up for local first-responders and volunteers who serve and comfort cancer fighters and their families.

The event raised a lot of money, a lot of hope, and honored everyone who has or is fighting cancer. The first-ever Zeeland East Purple Out/Tackle Cancer game and Shields of Hope get today's One Good Thing.

