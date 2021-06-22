One Good Thing: $1,000 in books for 2 teachers

Originally only one teacher was going to get $500. But, they decided to double it.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. I want to go back to a few weeks to March, which was National Reading Month.

At the end of that period, Subaru of Muskegon and the My Auto Group awarded not one, but two local teachers with $500 in books for their classrooms. The winners - selected randomly from more than 150 nominations - were Kristopher Kraai and Kathy Britton. Kristopher is a second grade teacher at Shoreline Elementary. Kathy is a third grade teacher at Holmes Elementary.

Originally, there was only going to be one recipient, selected from submissions on their Facebook page. But, they received so many nominations, they decided to pick two.

"The My Auto Group values our educators' dedication to our children," said General Manage Mike Kaffenberger. "Our teachers have worked so hard during these very chaotic times."

One Good Thing to the My Auto Group and Subaru of Muskegon for the National Reading Month awards, and picking two, instead of just one.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.