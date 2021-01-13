One Good Thing: 22 years of service

Bill Plumert says it's time to step back.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Congrats and thank you to a person doing good for more than two decades.

The Holland Rescue Mission says 89-year-old William (Bill) Plumert is stepping back. He and his wife Mary have been volunteering there for 22 years. The Mission says Bill started in 1998 when he heard they needed people to do the Saturday morning bread run — that's going to several grocery stores and bakeries to collect excess and day-old baked goods to bring back to the Mission.

We asked what makes the two so special.

Frank Wilson with the Holland Rescue Mission said, "Two things. Their faithfulness. They've been so faithful through the years. They've hardly missed a day that they do the pick up. And, the second thing is, again, just the spirit of what they're doing as far as volunteering and serving other people that are less fortunate."

Bill and Mary Plumert get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.