A local non-profit, that's already been helping kids for eight years, is now giving them an opportunity to become ninjas.

The "3 Mile Project" just launched its brand new 3-mile ninja course. It's a 5,000 square foot course in the theme of those you'd see on the TV show, American Ninja Warrior. It's the only one in the state with four warped walls. At it's grand opening a few days ago, there were some athletes from the TV show to help break it in with the kids.

3 Mile Project is a non-profit youth center which provides a safe, fun and positive community for West Michigan young people. It's designed to support physical, emotional, and spiritual development.

Again, they're a non-profit and the new ninja course was purchased with money from an anonymous donor. So, that donor, 3 Mile Project and their new 3 Mile Ninja course gets today's One Good Thing. To learn more, go HERE.

