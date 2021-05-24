One Good Thing: 3 teachers, 90 years, 1 school

The three teachers have 30 years each at South Christian High School.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School years are coming to an end. And today I want to recognize three local teachers who hit a remarkable milestone - all at the same school.

South Christian High School recently posted this picture on Facebook. It's congratulating Roberta VanHaitsma, Rod Jager and Rebecca Wierenga on their three decades each of teaching SCHS. That's 90 years of teaching between the three of them - in the same building. Teachers can sometimes be a little nomadic. So this is really impressive.

In the post, Rebecca says, "I feel so blessed that God brought me here, to a school where I have been so supported by faculty, staff, parents, and students. This has been an amazing blessing and it has made me into the person I am today."

One of the comments on the post says, "You are beyond appreciated for your contribution to our children and our South Christian community. Thank you!"

Roberta VanHaitsma, Rod Jager and Rebecca Wierenga - congrats on your milestones. You all get today's One Good Thing.