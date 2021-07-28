One Good Thing: 9-year-old raises $750 for animal shelter

The Holland girl ran a lemonade stand to benefit Harbor Humane Society.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Today's OGT is actually exactly what I envisioned when I launched it five years ago.

This is 9-year-old Penny Graham. She lives in Holland. She and her family are animal fans - as you can tell. All of their pets are rescues. Two dogs came from Harbor Humane Society, and she wanted to do something to help them out.

She came up with a lemonade fundraiser. She made a flyer, posted them around the neighborhood and on social media. Donations started coming in over Venmo even before the stand opened. Originally, she hoped to raise $200. She brought in $750.

"Thank you to all the people who Venmo'd and came to the lemonade stand," Penny said. "The kitties and puppies will be so happy with their new toys and food. Thank you!"

One Good Thing to Penny Graham for her lemonade stand to benefit Harbor Humane Society. If you want to help them as well, they shared their Amazon wish list.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.