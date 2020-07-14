x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

one-good-thing

One Good Thing: A hug between teacher and student

It shows how much they've missed each other during the pandemic.

LOWELL, Mich — This is a story about a young boy by the name of Sawyer and his kindergarten teacher. 

Sawyer lives in Lowell and is described as a shy boy. 

The person who wrote 13 ON YOUR SIDE about Sawyer says he wasn't the biggest fan of kindergarten, but loved his teacher.

Not long after in-person classes stopped, his teacher visited each of her students, dropping off bags of goodies. 

The kids were supposed to stay away and social distance, but Sawyer wanted this hug — which, apparently, lasted for some time. 

Mom was in tears. Grandma was in tears. The teacher was in tears.

13 ON YOUR SIDE asked for the teacher's name, but did not get a response. Whomever she is, she — and all teachers — get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air. 

Yesterday's One Good Thing: 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.