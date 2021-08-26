One Good Thing: A moment of kindness at Meijer

An anonymous buyer warmed the heart of a woman who couldn't afford all her groceries.

Sometimes we come across a story that has no video or photos associated with it. It's just heartwarming. I want to share one of those today. This good deed was spotted on a Grand Haven Facebook page, written by Alexis Wilson:

"Hoping that the woman who helped me today sees this. I was just at the Meijer on Marketplace with my daughter. Our family has been struggling to afford groceries since our food assistance got turned off. I ended up having to put back a good amount of food... and the woman behind me paid for everything I had to put back. If you are in here, I just wanted to say thank you for not only showing my daughter there are great people in this world, but also your kiddos who were with you."

There are good people in this world. And even when we can't identify them, we like to recognize them. One Good Thing to that woman who anonymously paid for groceries for Alexis Wilson and her family at the Marketplace Meijer.

And thanks to Alexis for putting that story out into the world.

