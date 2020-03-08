One Good Thing: A parade for Silas

It was a huge turnout for a local boy, just before he passed away from leukemia.

WALKER, Michigan — Today's One Good Thing is bittersweet.

Above is a photo of Silas: a beautiful three year old boy who bravely fought a rare Leukemia. He passed away a few days ago.

Before that, however, the non-profit Shields of Hope reached out to the Walker Fire Department and asked them to do a drive-by parade for Silas while he was in hospice care.

The turnout was huge.

The fire department was joined by Walker Police, ambulances, wreckers, friends and family.

Days later, Deputy Chief Munn returned and presented Silas with a department patch and his own, personalized helmet.

In a statement put out before he passed they said of Silas, "...our lives are forever blessed because we had the chance to meet him. Silas is now a member of our department/family and will hold a special place in our lives. Silas, thank you for being our hero!! You are a very brave young man who shows us how much love there is in the world."

To Silas' family, you have our profound sympathies. Today's One Good Thing goes to Shield's of Hope, Walker Fire, Walker P-D and everyone who showed up to remind Silas how loved he was.

