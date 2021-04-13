One Good Thing: A random act of kindness

They picked a non-profit at random and gave them $1,000.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. It's a genuine random act of kindness to tell you about today.

For "Random Acts of Kindness Day," Subaru of Muskegon General Manager Mike Kaffenberger had each of his employees nominate a non-profit. More than 25 were named.

A winner was selected - at random - for a $1,000 prize, which went to the Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore.

"2020 was a very challenging year for so many non-profits," Kaffenberger said. "We know of so many charitable organizations that had to cancel fundraisers due to the pandemic, and 2021 is even questionable. This was a great way for our employees to have a chance to support a charity that they are passionate about."

Floor Sales Manager Alex Wiedenhoeft nominated the Boys and Girls Club.

"I attended the Youth of the Year event a few years ago, and I was very inspired by these amazing kids, so that's why I nominated them. They are a great group of people and I like what they are doing in and for the community," Wiedenhoeft said.

Thank you to Subaru of Muskegon for their random act of kindness to the Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore.