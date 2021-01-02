One Good Thing: A sweet thank you to frontline workers

GRCC's Culinary school needed to do SOMETHING with all those goodies.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Valentine's Day is this month. So, here's a sweet 'thank you' to some of our frontline workers.

Like most places, Grand Rapids Community College's Secchia Institute for Culinary Education went to online classes a while back. During those classes, students baked more than 400 cookies, bars, brownies, muffins and other goodies.

But, what to do with them? The chefs teaching the classes decided they'd give them to frontline workers at nearby Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. It was their way of saying 'thank you' — the way cooks know how — with food.

This was not GRCC's first time helping out during the pandemic. We've profiled other instances where they've stepped up, including providing PPE.

The GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education gets today's One Good Thing for those tasty treats.

