KENTWOOD, Mich - It's not about what you can't do. It's about what you can do. And the Adaptive Sports programs in Kentwood make that a reality.

You're seeing pictures from their Adaptive Water Ski clinic. But, they have a ton of options. Archery, bowling, pickelball, swimming, golf and more. They're open to anyone in West Michigan in need of social, creative, and education opportunities for kids and adults who have physical and developmental limitations. Matter of fact, tomorrow night, Vibe is holding a gala benefit for the Adaptive Sports programs. They want to raise enough money to buy a new boat for the water skiing program.

For making sports as accessible to as many people as possible, Kentwood's Adaptive Sports Programs get today's One Good Thing.

