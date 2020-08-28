One Good Thing: Ada's new pavilion

The Van Andel Family cut the ribbon this summer.

ADA, Michigan — There's a new place to get together in Ada.

They recently cut the ribbon on the new Van Andel Family Pavilion. The 750 square foot structure sits along the Thornapple River at the east end of Legacy Park, in honor of Rich and Helen DeVos. It's got a covered stage, stone seating and can hold up to 300 people - when things get back to normal.

Dave and Carol Van Andel said, "Our family has enjoyed spending time in Ada for years and we are honored to support this beautiful, outdoor space where parents and children will be able to enjoy time together for decades to come."

One Good Thing today to the Van Andel Family Pavilion and the Van Andel Family for helping it possible.

