One Good Thing: Amy Fultz and Chimp Haven

They spent most of their lives as research subjects. A West Michigan native will now oversee their care for the rest of their lives.

KEITHVILLE, La. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. It is no secret that - for years - the United States government experimented on chimpanzees. Those days are done. But, hundreds of the chimps used in that research are still alive. And they are being cared for in a special place, co-founded by a woman from right here in West Michigan.

A 200-acre plot of land in northwest Louisiana is a literal paradise for these former research chimps.

Amy Fultz says, "One of the first things we do is, we like to find them an appropriate family to live in. In the wild, they live in larger social groups. Our average group size is 11."

Amy is co-founder of Chimp Haven. The sanctuary was designed to fill the long-term care needs of former research chimpanzees.

"We didn't get our first chimp until 2005."

Today, there are more than 300 chimps at their facility enjoying pretty much what you and I would enjoy in retirement.

"Different types of spaces depending on their needs. Large, forested habitats that the chimpanzees can be in, or smaller areas if we have smaller groups or a chimp that has mobility issues. So we really focus on the individual chimps. We also focus on giving them choice in what they do during the day. They can be outside where there's trees and plants. They can be inside where there's bedding and hammocks...AC depending on the season. Choices on what they eat and with who."

Before Chimp Haven, Fultz - who's a Comstock Park High School graduate - was a research assistant focusing on behavioral work, specifically with baby chimps.

"Part of my job was to help those babies socialize, both with other chimps and with people. One of them I named JD, for James Dean."

Now, decades later, after spending much of their lives as research subjects, those chimps found their way back to Amy at Chimp Haven.

"Chimps remember people, they have long memories. I obviously look different. It's been a lot of years since the early 90s. But my voice is the same. So when I started talking to some of them in this new area and welcoming them to Chimp Haven, I called them over and said their names, and had a really fantastic play session with a couple of them. One came running down to stare into my eyes, like, "Is that really you?"

In 2015, after pressure from several groups, including the legendary Jane Goodall, the NIH shut down its research on chimps. And it is perhaps fitting that this group of chimpanzees are now reunited with Amy, who met them as babies decades ago.

"Those were some of the chimps that inspired Chimp Haven. They were some of the chimpanzees that were the reason Chimp Haven came into being. So now to realize that they're being retired to Chimp Haven is...it's like the circle is coming to a close. We have a few more shipments of chimpanzees to come. Then we'll be done retiring chimpanzees that were owned by the NIH. There will be others that will eventually come. But that initial group of chimps from institutes that were owned by the NIH - that whole process is coming to a close. So it seems fitting."

One Good Thing to Comstock Park grad and Chimp Haven co-founder Amy Fultz.