MUSKEGON - One in four pregnancies ends in some kind of lose. A recent event tried to ease that pain, and let parents know they're not alone.

Jen Cantrell runs the nonprofit, Angel Wings Bereavement Services. She helps families through these kinds of losses ,which she knows about herself. Last month, several wooden hearts were hidden in several cities, including Muskegon, with the names of babies to be remembered. People who found them over a two week period were asked to share pictures. A candlelight vigil was held to honor and remember them as a whole community.

For helping others through the worst pain imaginable, Angel Wings Bereavement Services gets today's One Good Thing. If you'd like to learn more about Angel Wings, check out their FACEBOOK PAGE or WEBSITE.

