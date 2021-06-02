One Good Thing: Art Activation in Boston Square

Five artists work on a project about togetherness.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

What can you do with a single square? It's a small question. But, the answer can be as big and as impactful as you want it to be. Especially when you realize... you don't have to answer that question alone.

Latesha Lipscomb, Director of Engagment for Amplify GR says, "We wanted to provide an opportunity and a platform for artists to make something that speaks to community and togetherness and the work we're trying to do together in Boston Square."

That platform was the blank side of a building. The opportunity was to create something better than what was already there..

Latesha adds, "To add vibrancy to the neighborhood and to beautify some vacant spaces through art activation."

Amplify G-R's inaugrual Art Activiation project brought together five local artists who worked in collaboration on the single piece.

"Boston Square is compiled of many different walks of life," says Esan Sommersell, one of those five artists. His piece shows a Black woman with several unrealistic hands... for a very realistic reason.

"I wanted to represent the way that Black women have to carry losing their sons and daughters whether it be police brutality or any other kind of discrimination," said Esan, "I made this Black woman into a superhero and she's carrying the weight of everyone Black around her."

A variety of ethnicities and background are represented... because that's what makes up the Boston Square neighborhood. Which these artists view as one of their strengths.

Esan finishes by saying, "We're heavily focused on comradery. Because that's the only way we'll surpass the times we're in now."

Amplify G-R's Art Activation project in Boston Square gets today's one Good Thing. They say they will have more opportunities this spring.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.