One Good Thing: Art exhibit celebrates foundation's 50th

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation is 50 years old.

Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. If you like art, Grand Haven is the place to be this weekend and on through July.

These are pieces included in an art exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. It's a charitable organization that supports local nonprofits, projects and the donors who contribute to them. The art exhibit is being put on by the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective. They're on display at the Grand Haven Area Community Center. They all depict areas which the Community Foundation has worked on the last half century. The pieces are also for sale. Except for the ones already purchased by the Community Foundation, which will hang in their offices.

Maggie Banstra of the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective says, "And then my favorite part is that the Community Foundation purchased paintings, artwork, from the show, to go in to their permanent collection in the community foundation offices still. Big win. I feel like, especially for the local artists, you know, a lot of galleries have closed up. And, you know, it's been really tough. So this is huge for some of them. I mean, it gives me goosebumps how huge it is to have these pieces purchased and have their work honored in such a professional way. And yeah, it's really special."

Hadley Streng of the GHACF says, "This was such a wonderful collaborative effort with the green haven Area Community Foundation, Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective, as well as the Muskegon Museum of Art. And we are just so fortunate to be surrounded by so many talented and generous people that want to give back to our community and celebrate what makes our community so wonderful. Perfect. I think you summed it up really well."

One Good Thing to the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective, and Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. And congrats on that 50th anniversary, being celebrated all this year.

