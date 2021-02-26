One Good Thing: Aubree and her patches

A West Michigan girl has a love for life and joy for patches... which are now helping her get through a rough patch in life.

HESPERIA, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

A law enforcement patch symbolizes that you are a part of something bigger than yourself. Wearing one is a point of pride, because not everyone gets to. Tonight, we introduce you to a West Michigan girl who has a love for life and joy for patches... which are now helping her get through a rough patch in life.

When you see a person wearing a law enforcement patch, you know they're there to help. They have your back.

"I was in the police academy last year," says Bryanna Hamilton. "She's always loved police officers."

Five year old Aubree Hamilton also loves unicorns, swimming and trampolines. And, the people who love her back.

Bryanna adds, "Being with family, Gramma and Grampa or cousins.

That love surrounding her is now needed, because of what was recently found inside of her, after experiencing pain in her left side.

"They did a CAT scan and found a Wilms Tumor on her kidney."

Immediate surgery removed the kidney and she's now on a 42 week regimen of chemo and occasional radiation. Thankfully, she's doing well with the treatment.

"They haven't affected her once."

Still, Bryanna, knew there would be tough times ahead. Like right after her surgery.

After Aubree's surgery, Bryanna thought, "Maybe I can call Oceana County to come out and brighten her day."

Oceana deputies had her back.

"They came out and let her get in their cars and turn the sirens on and wound up giving her a police patch."

Word quickly got out about the 5 year old with cancer in Hesperia who loves law enforcement officers.

"I'm excited when I get patches. I like patches," she said.

So, of course, they kept coming in.

"Not even our community. It's out of country and out of state," said Bryanna.

So far, they have hundreds. With no sign of slowing down.

"The ones we have so far are on a banner to go around her bedroom. We're going to keep making the banners to go around the top edge of her wall, and it may go around the rest of the house."

A constant reminder that as Aubree goes through her months of treatment, she won't be going through it... alone.

"It shows how much support she has and we have from the community and people we don't even know. Not only do we have their back, they have our daughters."

One Good Thing to Aubree Hamilton, The Oceana County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and everyone who's sent in patches from - literally - all over the world.

Thus far, Aubree's treatments are not being covered by insurance. You can go to her GoFundMe Page if you'd like to donate. Or, if you want to send her a patch, you can mail them to:

Aubree Hamilton

7041 E M-20

Hesperia MI, 49421

You can also follow along and support Aubree on her journey through her Facebook page.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.