One Good Thing: Aubree's fundraiser

Time for an OGT update on a young, West Michigan girl's cancer fight and how you can help her.

A few months ago, we told you about little Aubree Hamilton in Hesperia. Aubree is battling kidney cancer and is collecting law enforcement patches from around the world. I spoke with her mom, Bryanna, today. Aubree is now done with radiation and has about 10 chemo treatments left. More than halfway done.

But, they're health insurance company is still denying coverage. Bryanna says they won't even talk with Aubree's doctor about it. She estimates they are about two million dollars into treatment. Through all of it though - she says Aubree is still the bright, fun-loving girl she's always been.

Bryanna says, "Yeah, she's definitely still very positive about it. And that's what we want to keep um, she's doing well they came out doesn't seem to knock her down much and when it does it's not very long that it does she has a tremendous amount of energy that I don't even know where she gets it. And I mean, you can tell by the smile that she has a 90% of her picture she just still loving life and continuing to do as much as she can stay positive."

There is a carnival-themed benefit this Saturday to help cover Aubree's medical bills. It's from noon to six at the Hesperia American Legion. There's going to be a ton do to: food, silent auction, law enforcement officers in dunk tanks, cake walk, children's games, a corn hole tournament, and tons of items for sale.

One Good Thing to Aubree Hamilton as she continues to win her cancer fight. She has a GoFundMe Page and here is the page for her benefit.

