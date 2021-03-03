One Good Thing: Battle of the Books winners

Two classes won $1,000 worth of new books.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Subaru of Muskegon and the My Auto Group have announced their "Battle of the Books" winners.

Shoreline Elementary Second Grade Class taught by Amie Van Amberg and Rae Bond won the K-through-3rd grade category. Mrs. Shelly Green's Fifth Graders from Holton Elementary won the 4th-6th grade group. Both those classrooms win one-thousand dollars worth of books, courtesy of Subaru of Muskegon.

This is the fourth year of the event. Classes in several West Michigan counties are eligible.

G-M Mike Kaffenberger says, "This year has been especially challenging for our teachers and we wanted to do something fun to help them engage their students."

The Subaru of Muskegon Battle of the Books and the winners get today's One Good Thing.

