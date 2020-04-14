MUSKEGON, Mich — Wanna take you back to before the pandemic to remind of all the good things that were going on and will again.

Subaru of Muskegon and The My Auto Group - we talk about them a lot - celebrated its Battle of the Books reading competition winners.

Andrea Tejchma 's fourth grade class at Ferry Elementary was first place for 4 through 6th graders.

Sara Smith's Kindergarten class at Reeths-Puffer Central Elementary won the top prize for K through 3rd.

This is actually the third time Subaru of Muskegon and My Auto Import held the competition. Winners get a $1,000 worth of books, and a pizza party.

GM Mike Kaffenberger said, "We are excited to inspire kids to read. We know that being well-read goes hand in hand with future academic success."

The Battle of the Books reading competition by Subaru of Muskegon and the My Auto Group gets today's One Good Thing.

