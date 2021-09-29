One Good Thing: Battle of the Valleys is back

The fundraising competition between GVSU and SVSU returns after several years.

An annual competition between two rivals is once again happening — and it's happening right now.

For years, Grand Valley State University and Saginaw Valley State University competed in the "Battle of the Valleys." It's a fundraising competition culminating with their football matchup. Over the decades, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for various organizations.

The competition went on hiatus after 2018. But, it's back. This year, GVSU is raising money for the non-profit, "I Understand Love Heals." It's a Grand Rapids-based organization dedicated to supporting people who have lost a loved one by suicide or struggle with mental illness.

Eldon Pearson is a member of the GVSU Student Senate.

He says, "This is an organization that when we are looking for a beneficiary, and we were picking one, we wanted to find something that not only was applicable, and resonated with students Senate, but also resonated with each of the students at the University as well too. And especially transitioning out of a pandemic, where it was a very, very difficult time for a lot of people mentally, and emotionally as well to this is an organization that we really, really resonated with. And we really believe in their mission, and we believe what they stand for as well, too."

One Good Thing to the GVSU Student Senate for bringing back Battle of the Valleys and to 'I Understand Love Heals' for all the work they do.

The trophy will be presented to the winner at this Saturday's Laker-Cardinal football game. It's Saturday, Oct. 2 at SVSU.

If you'd like to donate to support GVSU, go HERE. If you'd like to learn more about 'I Understand Love Heals,' check out their WEBSITE.

