MUSKEGON, Mich. - A viewer send me this one on Facebook—just a brief moment of kindness someone caught on camera.

Teresa Emory saw an elderly man having some car trouble. Baxter Towing was there to pick up his vehicle. While there, Teresa noticed how gently and patiently the man from Baxter was in helping the man get into the tow truck.

At one point, she says he ran and got something for the man to step on to get into the cab. She said it was a very heartwarming moment in her day.

And, I'm sure in that gentleman's day, too, Teresa. We don't know the name of the driver from Baxter Towing, but he gets today's One Good Thing.

