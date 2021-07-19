One Good Thing: Beer City Dog Biscuits

They're helping people and pets!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. A Grand Rapids non-profit is helping both people and pets.

I got an email about Beer City Dog Biscuits. It was started by Tad and Suzanne Wilcox and David and Leslie Hooker. Both couples have sons with disabilities. The 501(c)(3) was designed to give them the opportunity to be productive every day.

As the name implies, they make dog treats. Each is handmade by a team of disabled adults. They're made from non-alcoholic spent beer grains, sourced from Founders Brewing Company - right here in Grand Rapids.

100% of all donations and sales are put right back into their mission: Supporting adults in their personal and professional growth. They've branched out beyond the treats, too. They've got a variety of swag, all of which you can buy online or at select stores in the area.

One Good Thing to Beer City Dog Biscuits for what they're doing to empower people with disabilities. You can check out their website here: Beer City Dog Biscuits.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.