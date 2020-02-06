One Good Thing: Big check for child abuse non-profit

A local auto sales group had a successful fundraiser for a good cause.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — I talk about My Auto Group a lot. And for good reason. Today's is another example.

They've just donated $27,950 dollars to the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.

They raised the money during their 2019 Subaru Share The Love campaign, during which customers could pick a local charity to receive a $250 donation for every lease or purchase.

This is the fourth year for the fundraiser and a big increase over last year's effort.

Scott Campbell from My Auto Group says "The scope is larger than any one organization. Subaru of Muskegon and My Auto Import, along with our amazing customers, hopefully can aid in the healing of victims of abuse and neglect with this donation."

They usually make presentation every year at a customer appreciation event. But - COVID-19. Either way, My Auto Group's "2019 Subaru Share The Love" event gets today's One Good Thing.

