One Good Thing: Big Reds & the Polish Festival

One helped the other. Then they said thank you.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. I love when we can do a story about kindness being reciprocated. We can do that today with a story involving the Muskegon Big Reds football team.

Many are familiar with the yearly Muskegon Polish Festival. Food, music and fun for a whole lot of people. But, it takes some work to make it happen. Including moving more than 70 picnic tables and installing a 1,200 square foot wooden dance floor. Enter the Big Reds. 16 players showed up to help with the heavy stuff. Then they came back for tear-down on Sunday. In response, the festival gifted those boys with more than $1,600 in Dick's Sporting Goods gift certificates, and they gave the team's athletic foundation a used trailer.

When they presented the gift certificates, not only did the 16 players thank members from the Polish Festival - the entire team did.

Tom Sanocki, President of Muskegon Polish Festival finished up by writing, "Coach Shane Fairfield stresses to the football team that doing community service is a MUST, but doing something to help others out doesn't always come with a financial benefit. Coach Fairfield is grooming all these football players to become young men who will help make a difference in our community."

One Good Thing to everyone involved here.

